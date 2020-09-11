We're told to trust the science. But science can be messy and uncertain.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison touring the AstraZeneca facility in Sydney (Image: AAP/Nick Moir)

Trust the science.

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, that’s been billed as the way through it all, a reassuring mantra reminding us we’re in safe hands.

And by and large, Australians, law-abiding as we are, have found that easy to do.