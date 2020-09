Much like the koalas he seems so keen to kill, John Barilaro's destabilising behaviour has him staring down the barrel of (political) extinction.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

At first glance NSW Deputy Premier and National Party leader John Barilaro is just a poor man’s Barnaby Joyce.

In reality, he’s more like Barnaby without the charm and intelligence. (Barnaby actually finished his accounting degree).

The parallels run deep and not all are obvious.