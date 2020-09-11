Gladys Berejiklian has survived another short-lived coup. Will she be able to stop looking over her shoulder now?

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian with deputy premier John Barilaro (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stared down a revolt by Nationals leader John Barilaro, who totally folded in a tense political showdown this morning. She had given her deputy premier a 9am deadline to decide whether the Nationals were in or out of the Coalition government.

She let it be known just before 9am that she had booked government house ready to swear in a whole new ministry if he did not back down over his threat to have them sit on the crossbench if koala protection legislation was not reversed.

But Barilaro wanted to keep his bum on the ministerial benches as well, and that was not on according to his boss.