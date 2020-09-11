Australia has blundered into a diplomatic stoush with China with no plan and no apparent endgame. Beijing, on the other hand, knows what it's doing...

It is now clear that something of a perfect storm has settled atop the China-Australia relationship and there are few signs that it will be moving on anytime soon.

The stoush between Australia and its biggest trade partner over security -- and most explicitly Chinese interference in Australian politics, education and research -- comes at a time when the Morrison government is desperate to reopen the economy in the wake of the COVID 19 shutdowns.

Yet growing hysteria by the federal government about the Victorian Labor government’s strict lockdown being a dead weight on the Australian economy is at sharp odds with the ongoing program of testing Beijing at every turn.