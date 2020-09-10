Victoria's balance sheet is in more strife than any other Australian government. There's very little left in the tank.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

If Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg really want to pressure Dan Andrews to lift Victoria’s lockdown early, they’ve got a very big card they could play: financial support.

The Victorian budget and balance sheet is in more strife than any other Australian government because the pandemic has forced it to spend like never before as its revenues have plummeted.

And now the Morrison government is using the not-so-subtle pages of The Australian to loudly proclaim that Canberra is waiting for Dan Andrews to unveil Victoria’s fiscal plan to keep the private sector afloat.