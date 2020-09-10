It couldn't stand up to ABC's Wednesday onslaught, but The Block may be staging a resurgence

A closer night -- The Block (949,000) sagged under a million viewers nationally which is now a common event. Today (340,000 national and 244,000 metro) continues to edge up on Sunrise in the metros (479,000/285,000). Hard Quiz (979,000 and most watched non-news program) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (830,000) did well.

Ten sagged as The Bachelor plodded (689,000). It did well in the demos, but that’s cold comfort when viewers are not watching the rest of the schedule.

Gogglebox (172,000 and number one on Foxtel last night, beating an AFL game), and the NRL and AFL tonight.

In regional markets: Seven news, 585,000; Seven news 6.30, 558,000; Home and Away, 7pm ABC News 375,000; The Chase Australia 5.30pm, 344,000.