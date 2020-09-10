Far-right extremists and hate groups are using the platform known for flashy dance moves to suck in a younger crowd.

(Image: Adobe)

Social media darling TikTok has become famous for short, flashy dance moves, Scott Morrison and Donald Trump memes and a sock facemask, but its public image has taken a darker, dangerous turn in recent days with the posting of a suicide video.

TikTok management has been trying to remove versions of the video in response to user outrage. Parents pointed to the fact that the footage had been placed into a WhatsApp group for secondary school students, set up so they can know each other. School principals have been warning parents about the post.

But that's not the only thing challenging TikTok. Terrorism analysts and researchers say far-right extremists are using it to spread white supremacist propaganda and other hate-based materials.