What matters to the cohort hitherto locked out of the Australian housing market? A raging pandemic or record low interest rates? The data tells us loud and clear: the latter.
Lending to first home buyers has never been so high. With fixed interest rates running at record lows of 2.3%, the renting generation is finally keen to shoulder that massive debt. Mortgage brokers may have lost a little bit of business in the investment property crowd but when they show up to a rental property in their shiny suit, they can expect a commission.
Perhaps super withdrawals have also helped the young to finally gather together that elusive deposit. Either way, a new generation is moving into home ownership — for better or worse.
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.
Without subscribers, Crikey can’t do what it does. Fortunately, our support base is growing.
Every day, Crikey aims to bring new and challenging insights into politics, business, national affairs, media and society. We lift up the rocks that other news media largely ignore. Without your support, more of those rocks – and the secrets beneath them — will remain lodged in the dirt.
Join today and get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for just $12.
Peter Fray
Editor-In-Chief of Crikey
Leave a comment