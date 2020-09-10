The tit-for-tat on Melbourne's curfew has continued, plus more of the latest updates on COVID-19 from Australia and around the world.

(Image: AAP/Erik Anderson)

A captain's call curfew

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said Melbourne’s curfew wasn’t backed by science, but was introduced to make policing the lockdown easier. The curfew, which was recently eased by one hour, limits movement from 9pm until 5am.

Andrews said the curfew helped ensure people weren’t “sneaking around” to their mates’ places. Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien has called for the curfew to be dumped, calling it a “captain’s call” not rooted in health advice.

Victoria recorded 51 cases this morning and seven deaths.