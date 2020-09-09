But despite it being a weak flop it came in second because the ABC and Ten were even weaker.

Plate of Origin judges Matt Preston, Manu Feildel and Gary Mehigan (Image: Seven)

Plate of Origin. 571,000 nationally -- another night, another flop. If this was based on a real cafe or eatery, it would have been punted. JobKeeper can’t save it one bit.

Seven finished second on the night (and in the main channels) because the offerings on the ABC and Ten were weak. (Who really wants to know about costuming on The Masked Singer? That behind-the-scenes ep is usually after the competition ends, not before. Snore.)

It averaged 825,000 last night, down from the million-plus reveal eps on Monday and Sunday nights.