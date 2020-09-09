What's the news from Richo's Chinese Restaurant, where Labor grandee Graham Richardson writes his column for The Australian on an Inn of Celestial Happiness napkin before doves whisk it away to Holt St?
According to Richo's column today, Gough Whitlam stuffed up the Dismissal:
Magnificence and majesty aside, Whitlam could be both the lion and the lamb. When informed by Sir John Kerr that he and his government had been sacked, Whitlam calmly returned to the Lodge and ate a steak for lunch.
