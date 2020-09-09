What's the go with Graham Richardson's bizarre rewriting of the Dismissal for The Australian?

(Image: National Archives of Australia)

What's the news from Richo's Chinese Restaurant, where Labor grandee Graham Richardson writes his column for The Australian on an Inn of Celestial Happiness napkin before doves whisk it away to Holt St?

According to Richo's column today, Gough Whitlam stuffed up the Dismissal: