Bad news for all those sports around the world looking for new suckers -- sorry, outlets -- to play against their established broadcast partners: don’t count on Netflix to be interested.
Netflix has no interest in live sport or news, according to the streaming giant’s co-CEO Reed Hastings in an interview with the Financial Times.
As far as live sport is concerned, Hastings told the FT “there is no long term profitability, nothing defensible”. The interview came ahead of the release of No Rules Rules, a new book co-authored by Hastings.
