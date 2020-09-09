The reset caused by the pandemic has provided us with a unique chance to reconsider the kind of work we value.

(Image: Adobe)

People, everywhere, are looking for jobs. Everyone knows someone who has had their job disappear or their hours slashed as COVID-19 rewrites our lives and livelihoods.

As the jobless rate climbs, the number of school leavers applying for university next year also rises. That’s a challenge, for policymakers and universities and families.

But perhaps, also, it offers an opportunity to change the employment paradigm; to align it more closely to those careers we value, and to bring back old-fashioned jobs with a new narrative. A daily early milk delivery in reusable glass bottles. A manned service station, where someone will check your oil, water and tyres. Real people to collect our tolls. Coffee vans, or even Prosecco vans, trawling the neighbourhood, stealing Mr Whippy’s thunder.