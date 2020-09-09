Chinese car brands are starting to make up a large chunk of Australian traffic. Will the market survive the countries' rapidly deteriorating relationship?

Cars waiting for export to the world market in Jiangsu, China (Image: Top Photo/Sipa USA)

Australia is in a tense stand-off with China. But nobody told Australia's car-buyers, who are gobbling up Chinese imports at a rate never before seen.

The phenomenon shows just how broad the Chinese economic relationship with Australia has become, and how hard it will be for either side to fully untangle itself, even as political relations become dangerously.

China has rapidly developed it automotive sector, following in the footsteps of its east Asian neighbours Japan and Korea. The country is home to dozens of marques, several of which are proving very successful in the Australian market.