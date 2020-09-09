There are still plenty of questions as to why Victoria is in such a mess, especially compared to NSW.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Images: AAP)

As most of Australia enjoys the lead-up to summer, Victorians will still be locked down until late October. And while the Andrews government hopes a cautious reopening will mean the state can have a close to normal, virus-free Christmas, there are still plenty of frustrating, unanswered questions about how the hell Victoria landed in such a mess.

Is NSW better at contact tracing?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lauded NSW as the "gold standard" in contact tracing. Its highly efficient and quick test and trace system has been praised for helping keep new case numbers at a manageable level.

Victoria, meanwhile, has been criticised for an underfunded and ill-resourced contact tracing team, which was quickly swamped when cases began growing exponentially in Melbourne, and has been playing catch-up on huge backlogs ever since.