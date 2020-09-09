One of the main conclusions of the ABC and SBS efficiency review by Peter Tonagh and Richard Bean, which the government does its best to pretend never happened, is that the national broadcasters need to focus on their core business.
Rather than fragmenting their diminishing funding trying to cover as many different functions as possible, the reviewers argued, the broadcasters' boards should:
... clearly identify those areas of content that are at the core of their charter obligations and ensure that they are adequately funded. Where necessary to protect and grow those core areas, the ABC and SBS should reconsider expenditure in other content areas with the goal of stopping expenditure where necessary to reinvest in the core.
