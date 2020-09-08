Leaked internal documents show Qantas had plans to outsource ground staff more than a decade ago, long before the pandemic.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (Image: AAP/Biance De Marchi)

Qantas’ motives questioned

Qantas is being questioned over its claim that the pandemic drove its decision to sack its 2400 remaining ground workers, after it was discovered the airline developed plans to outsource baggage handling work a decade ago.

An internal document has revealed the company's "2020 Vision" strategy to outsource work. Outsourcing Qantas and Jetstar baggage handling, aircraft cleaning and ground crew work to third-party contractors will save the company around $100 million a year.

Australia’s woeful welfare

Australia will have the third-lowest unemployment benefits in the OECD once the coronavirus JobSeeker supplement is reduced to $815 a fortnight from September 25.