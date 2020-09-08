Clive Palmer fails to strike out human rights objections to his new coal mine. Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Clive Palmer (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Legal notes There was a significant step yesterday in Australia's first human rights-based climate change case. Youth Activists the Bimblebox Alliance and Youth Verdict, represented by the Environmental Defenders Office, are arguing that, under Queensland’s new Human Rights Act, Clive Palmer's Waratah Coal project would impact their human rights (specifically their rights to life and culture) by fueling climate change.

Their case cleared its first hurdle yesterday, with an application by Waratah Coal to strike out the human rights claims rejected by the court.

