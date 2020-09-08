The revolving door between Labor offices and lobbying firms in Queensland just keeps turning.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and lobbyist Evan Moorhead (Images: AAP/Twitter)

The revolving door is apparently well-oiled in Queensland.

Since leaving Annastacia Palaszczuk’s office just over a year ago, former chief political adviser Evan Moorhead has already drummed up some serious business through his new lobby firm.

His agency, Anacta Strategies, now boasts an enviable client list, including mining giant Glencore, law firm Maurice Blackburn and engineering group Downer.