Already beleaguered NDIS recipients will now be assessed by government contractors rather than healthcare specialists.

(Image: Adobe)

Australians participating in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) will soon have their levels of function evaluated by government contractors, whose reports will also be used to determine funding levels for the scheme.

Independent assessors, rather than specialists or regular healthcare professionals, will spend an average of three-and-a-half hours with an applicant, asking intimate questions about their life and observing them completing day-to-day tasks.

The National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) says the reforms will streamline the assessment process, ensure people with similar disabilities receive similar funding and remove financial barriers for people entering the system.