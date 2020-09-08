Victoria has University of Melbourne modelling to thank for its slow road out of lockdown — but it shouldn't be Dan Andrews' only focus, say experts.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Dan Andrews' announcement of a slow, cautious return to normal left many Victorians frustrated. But the premier says he has no choice -- modelling done for the health department by the University of Melbourne showed that if the state eased restrictions too soon, Victoria would have a 64% chance of being locked down again by Christmas.

"You can't argue with this sort of data, you can't argue with science, you can't do anything but follow the best health advice, otherwise ... we will just be beginning to lose control again of this virus," Andrews said on Sunday.

But despite Andrews' claims that the numbers don't lie, there's been plenty of criticism of both the modelling, and the lack of transparency around it.