An especially silly episode of Midsomer Murders on the ABC still rated better than Seven's Plate of Origin.

Midsomer Murders (Image: ABC)

How weak was Seven last night?

The ABC’s main channel ended up second on the night in prime time behind Nine and in front of Seven.

Seven is now almost at rock bottom as the ABC’s combination of the dull final episode of Shetland with 918,000 national viewers and the madness of killer bees on Midsomer Murders (773,000) easily accounted for anything Seven had to offer after 7pm.