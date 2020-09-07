Has Facebook already started restricting Australians' posts? Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Andrew Hastie (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Blogged down We are hearing that various independent bloggers in Australia are suddenly and seemingly arbitrarily finding themselves blocked from sharing their work on Facebook.

Bloggers, dealing with nothing more offensive than politics or music, are finding that when they attempt to share their work on Facebook, they are being hit with a "community guidelines" violation. Overzealous bot cleansing the timeline, or an early retaliation against Australian content producers? Are you a blogger suddenly unable to promote your work via Facebook? Let us know.

Flushing out the big issues Credit to Andrew Hastie, keeping his head during this global crisis and focusing on what REALLY matters: bathroom allocations.