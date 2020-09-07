There are better ways to enforce Victoria's lockdown than heavy policing, Stephen Bartos writes.

A protester is arrested at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne on Saturday (Image: AAP/James Ross)

Victoria’s stage four lockdown has been extended for a further two weeks, after which the state moves to a slightly easier stage three.

Although business has complained, it may well prove as popular with the electorate as the second wave measures previously announced.

The immediate reason why the lockdown is popular is obvious -- it helps suppress and (people hope) eliminate the virus.