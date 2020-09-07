Victoria’s stage four lockdown has been extended for a further two weeks, after which the state moves to a slightly easier stage three.
Although business has complained, it may well prove as popular with the electorate as the second wave measures previously announced.
The immediate reason why the lockdown is popular is obvious -- it helps suppress and (people hope) eliminate the virus.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.