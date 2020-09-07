The Victorian premier has inspired love and loathing, but his hardline stance on lockdown could be his political undoing.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media (Image: AAP/Erik Anderson)

What do we know of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews?

Having overseen the most disastrous flare-up of the virus in Australia and having responded with one of the most restrictive lockdowns in the world, he has been a near-permanent fixture in the national media, in ways a state premier has rarely been.

It took an extremely specific set of historical circumstances for Andrews, an unusually colourless machine politician, to inspire the level of love and loathing that he now does.