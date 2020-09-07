It's been taken as lore that lockdowns stop the spread of COVID-19. But now that core pillar of our response to the pandemic is being called into question.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

It has been taken as lore that lockdowns -- for all their faults -- dramatically stop the spread of COVID-19, such that the cost of those lockdowns pale in comparison to the lives being saved by the communal sacrifice. But as Daniel Andrews announced yesterday that Melbourne’s lockdown is likely to continue, in one form or another, for several months, there is one big problem.

Lockdowns don’t seem to work.

Experts who have taken the time to look at data from lockdowns have discovered that they don’t appear to stop the spread of COVID-19. In fact, when experts compared the data, it appears that lockdowns made no difference at all.