Vale David Graeber, a man who helped us see through the bullshit.

David Graeber

On Wednesday, renowned public intellectual David Graeber died aged 59. Obituaries flowed and thousands mourned the loss of a leading voice against global economic inequality.

Graeber was a leader in the Occupy Wall Street movement and wrote incisively on debt, bureaucracy and capitalism from an anarchist perspective. But the topic that earned him the most public attention, including here in Crikey, was his theory of "bullshit jobs".

In a viral essay and subsequent book, Graeber asked why John Maynard Keynes' prophecy, that technological development would allow citizens of developed nations to have 15-hour working weeks by 2000, never came true.