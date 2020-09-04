Good morning, early birds. Water Minister Keith Pitt will reportedly announce the end of environmental water buybacks, and insolvency firms are preparing for thousands of companies going broke by the end of September. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods

(Image AAP/Mick Tsikas)

H2OH NO

According to the ABC and The Australian ($), Water Minister Keith Pitt will today announce the end of environmental water buybacks and that the Murray-­Darling Basin Authority is to be stripped of its enforcement role, with water-saving efforts to apparently be replaced by upgraded irrigation infrastructure.

The news comes after a study by Wentworth Group scientists founds that 20% of the water expected to flow into the Murray-Darling from 2012-2019 could not be found, despite, as the ABC explains, almost $7 billion being spent to protect the health of the system’s rivers and ecosystems that rely on them.

It also comes after the Coalition government enraged crossbench MPs by gagging debate and forcing through legislation to devolve federal environmental assessment responsibilities to the state, with the ABC reporting that Warringah MP Zali Steggall accused the government of “actually shutting down democracy.”

PS: As Crikey explored more than two years ago, systems of irrigation infrastructure have suffered from a historical misunderstanding of ecological systems i.e. recycling “lost” water that would have instead been returned to the broader environment.

GOING FOR BROKE

Insolvency firms are preparing for thousands of companies going broke by the end of September, The Age reports, “when safe harbour rules introduced in March to help businesses hibernate through lockdowns are due to end”.

As the Morrison government considers extending that deadline, The Australian ($) reports they are also developing a cabinet-level manufacturing taskforce that, loosely based on the National COVID Commission public-private model, will be geared towards incentivising foreign companies with that old standby: tax cuts.

And in a line I’m pretty sure we’ll have to report every Friday for the rest of the year, Scott Morrison will today pressure premiers and chief ministers at national cabinet for a nationally-consistent approach to borders. According to The Guardian, Morrison has secured support for his “hotspot”-based approach from Victoria, NSW, ACT and the Northern Territory governments.

LAW AND BORDER

In a new report that models three separate lockdown scenarios — let ’em rip, NSW-style low-level transmission, and complete eradication — think tank The Grattan Institute has explored how Victoria, NSW and Queensland should move to zero cases in order to avoid a “yo-yo” strategy of opening/closing/reopening the economy.

As Melbourne prepares for a likely extension of at least some of the stage four restrictions until the end of September, The Age reports that the Victorian government is liaising with a select group of business leaders about where it can ease industry restrictions without risking workplace outbreaks. Local restaurants, meanwhile, could also go open-air under a local-state government plan.

PS: In the latest from Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry, the Herald Sun ($) reports that Unified Security’s state manager Nigel Coppick told counsel assisting that he does not know why the security company scored the $44 million contract despite not being on the state government’s preferred supplier list. The company had just 89 permanent staff in March, but ended up employing 1759 people almost entirely through subcontractors.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I just have a simple request for the premiers tomorrow at national cabinet, and that is take off the football jerseys and put on the Little Johnny Australia tracksuit for a change. Matthew Canavan

The LNP senator is likely trying to make some kind of point about state borders — and hey, it might even be a valid one! — but honestly who has the energy?

THE COMMENTARIAT

Without accountability there is no justice for my mother’s death in Australian police custody — Apryl Day (Indigenous X/The Guardian): “We have spent close to three years fighting for justice for the death of our mum. Last week, we were told that the police officers involved in her death avoided prosecution. This is despite the coroner finding that mum’s death was preventable and that the police officers failed to take proper care of mum’s safety, security, health and welfare.”

Aboriginal flag can unite Australia ($) — Ken Wyatt (The Australian): “The abhorrent practices undertaken by those who produce fake Indigenous art unquestionably erode Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and diminishes economic opportunities for our people. This is why this week, the Morrison government launched a consultation process to grow the Indigenous visual arts industry, and with it, specifically look at ensuring relevant legal protections for Indigenous artists.”

Premiers facing elections play hard ball with hard borders — Michelle Grattan (The Conversation): “That old adage ‘never get between a premier and a bucket of money’ has become ‘never get between a premier and a COVID election’. Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, two months from polling day, has been acting with the sort of single-minded political determination and ruthlessness that Scott Morrison might identify with in more normal circumstances.”

