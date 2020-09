Australia's COVID-19 death toll rises to 737, the argument for elimination, and more of the latest coronavirus news.

Fatal record

Victoria recorded 59 deaths this morning and 81 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's death toll to 660. There has been 737 deaths nationally.

Today's figure includes 50 people in aged care who died in July and August.

It surpassed Monday's record of 41 deaths, which also included deaths that had only just been registered.