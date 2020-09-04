Gogglebox Australia lifted more than 10% from a week ago to 800,000 viewers and beat the lacklustre Giants v Carlton game on Seven (561,000) and the Penrith-Brisbane NRL game on Nine ( 547,000).
The NRL game was the most watched program on Foxtel with 219,000, easily ahead of GWS v Carlton with 169,000 and the 124,000 who tuned in for Sydney v Melbourne.
The Bachelor on Ten averaged 724,000 with a "virtual" date (a world first, you know) that looked more like a Zoom meeting with crossed feeds.
Join the conversation
