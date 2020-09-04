Some of the anti-lockdown mob won't even know what QAnon is, but will still recite its talking points. A global cabal. Fear of satanic elites. The world on the brink of a 'great awakening'.

(Image: AAP/Scott Barbour)

On Saturday the crazies may well be out in force. A loose coalition of lockdown opponents and COVID-19 truthers are set to rally around the country to mark "freedom day," despite a police crackdown and a number of pre-emptive arrests.

Some will claim COVID-19 is a hoax, no worse than the flu. Others will be worried about 5G towers. There'll be plenty of garden-variety anti-vaxxers and crunchy Byron Bay New Age types. And some will believe that US President Donald Trump is a messiah fighting to liberate the world from a Satanic cabal of paedophiles and child sex traffickers.

What began with an anonymous internet poster claiming to have top level US government "Q Clearance" dropping cryptic breadcrumbs on 4Chan has mushroomed into a sprawling conspiracy theory and millenarian doomsday cult. It's been classified as a potential domestic terror threat by the FBI. It's followers have committed murder.