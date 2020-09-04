The right have no loyalty to Australia as an independent country.

Queen Victoria Statue at Queen Victoria Markets, Sydney (Image: Wikimedia Commons/Coekon)

The Morrison government's political war on all fronts continued this week, and nothing it did led to any conclusion other than that everything can be trashed to get a political edge.

This is a new style of right politics, something rather more than we've seen before. It's worth trying to get one's head around it, because their political ambition is now vaulting and global.

The main game is to turn the averted crisis of COVID-19 into an opportunity for a bit of disaster capitalism. The Morrison government knew that it wouldn't be able to avoid what we're calling "a recession", so it's going to try and get the usual right-wing advantage out of it -- disciplining labour, launching further attacks on its institutional power.