The SA parliamentary allowances scandal goes criminal, rental affordability looks dire, and who needs the right COVID test result anyway?

Let’s get criminal, criminal

Hey, remember last week when this very column mentioned that scandal-riven SA parliamentarians are responding to ICAC enquiries with a blanket “nup” on the grounds that they’re subject to parliamentary privilege -- which sounded as innocent as a toddler feigning surprise at their reeking nappy while denying any involvement in its befoulment?

Well, the reasons have just become a little more clear with the bombshell casually dropped by departing SA ICAC commissioner Bruce Lander to the effect that “more than one” SA parliamentarian is under criminal investigation regarding parliamentary allowance claims.

As reported by InDaily: