When police arrest a pregnant woman in her own home for a Facebook post suggesting a protest, we should be deeply worried about the erosion of our rights. Except, we're not.

Zoe Buhler is arrested in her home (Image: Facebook)

For months now, any criticism of Daniel Andrews' government over the Victorian outbreak and subsequent lockdown has been portrayed by progressive and Labor partisans as a kind of right-wing plot aimed at undermining a popular premier and restarting the economy at any cost.

Jibes about "Dictator Dan" and "Chairman Dan" from Victorian Liberals -- who claimed Andrews was too tough before the outbreak, then attacked him as too soft after it, before reverting back to the "too tough" case now -- have certainly reinforced that view.

But the #IstandwithDan crowd on social media has been strangely silent over the absurd, and scary, arrest of Ballarat mother Zoe Buhler over a Facebook post she made proposing a protest against Victoria's lockdown.