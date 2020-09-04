Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will have to make a decision on when the pokies will reopen. What should he do?

Moonee Valley Race Day on August 1, 2020 (Image: AAP/Supplied)

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will unveil his road map for the progressive reopening of Melbourne on Sunday in a live press conference which will be watched by millions of Australians.

An early draft leaked to the Herald Sun on Wednesday suggested it would be a slow crawl out of lockdown, but the premier was quick to disown it. So which industries will receive preferential treatment and score an early reopening?

The gambling industry has certainly has a good run so far, with animal racing continuing at venues in Melbourne and wider Victoria at a time when two people can’t play tennis or golf, Bunnings and Officeworks are shut to regular shoppers, residents can’t go further than 5km from their homes, exercise is limited to just an hour a day, shopping for essentials must be a solo pursuit and there’s a war-style curfew from 8pm until 5am.