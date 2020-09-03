Victoria’s road out
Victoria could reportedly remain under stage four restrictions for another two weeks, according to a draft plan leaked to the Herald Sun. The state government says the plan -- which outlines lifting the curfew, reopening schools and has new rules for how many people can socialise together -- is out of date.
Premier Daniel Andrews will reveal his plan on Sunday.
Victoria recorded 113 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths overnight.
