What did Dennis Shanahan have to say to Crikey about his 'secret government modelling' story?

Dennis Shanahan (Image: Supplied)

The Shanahan curve The “secret Victorian government modelling” on the Oz's front page back on August 6 suggested the state would experience nearly two weeks of 1000 or more new infections per day from mid August.

Now that fortnight has been and gone, regular Crikey readers will know, that one single day aside, they were comically wrong.

We asked The Australian whether it planned to revisit the figures, offer more clarity on where they came from and why they were so far off, or, at the very least, to update the original piece.