The ABC remains the channel to beat on Wednesday nights as the networks struggle to put the numbers up.

For yet another Wednesday it was the ABC’s night from 7pm onwards as the news (1.08 million), 7.30 (891,000), Hard Quiz (985,000) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (842,000) dominated. Nine episode of The Block (890,000) got close from 7.30pm to 8.40pm while the grim reality of COVID-19 intruded on The Bachelor (735,000) where five departures left a few gaps in line up.

In total people, Nine won a dull night, from a very weak Seven, Ten was third and the ABC fourth. In the main channels it was Nine from Seven, the ABC and Ten. Tonight its AFL and NRL and not much else except Gogglebox on Ten for light relief after The Bachelor.

In breakfast Today continues to stabilise with a nice gap to News Breakfast in third. Top was Sunrise, 459,000 national and 252,000 metro viewers, then Today, 333,000 and 228,000, followed ABC News Breakfast, 307,000 and 199,000.