A US PointsBet ad featuring NBA legend Allen Iverson (Image: PointsBet)

Is anyone else getting sick of seeing all those PointsBet ads during the 6pm news and major sports broadcasts, particularly the AFL? Well, stand by for an even bigger deluge as the upstart ASX listed sports gambling company last night unveiled a $303 million capital raising which will turbo-charge its extraordinary push into the emerging US sports gambling market.

PointsBet has come up with one of the most innovative and fair capital raising structures that we’ve seen in 2020 and the contrast with financial advice giant IOOF is stark indeed.

First things first, PointsBet demonstrated that selective placements of new shares should primarily be used for strategically compelling agreements with third parties who can add serious value to a company.