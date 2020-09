Crikey takes a look at some of the Australian political prisoners currently in jail overseas.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, Julian Assange and Cheng Lei (Images: AAP/Reuters/Supplied)

The Australian government often stresses quiet diplomacy is the best tactic to get detained citizens out of international prisons -- but in many cases, it simply has not worked.

Crikey takes a look at Australia's political prisoners locked up abroad.

Chau Van Kham

Detained: Vietnam.

Charge: Terrorism.