It's supposed to be the central concern of the criminal justice system to protect people from criminals, not to facilitate their wrongdoing.

Queensland Police Senior Constable Neil Punchard (Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

Nine separate times over the course of year, Senior Constable Neil Punchard misused his access to the Queensland Police Service’s restricted computer systems, searching for and obtaining private information about a close mate and the mate’s estranged wife.

Among other information, Punchard gave his friend the address where his wife was living. At the time, as Punchard knew, they were going through a particularly nasty separation.

Later, Punchard’s friend would be convicted of domestic violence offences against his wife. He had threatened to kill her.