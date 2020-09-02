Australia's media companies are used to dictating the rules but Google and Facebook reckon those rules are for losers.

Rupert Murdoch

For many decades Australian media policy has been based on a core principle: the federal government looks after the incumbents.

In particular it protected them from the threat of competition. And at the very top of the food chain were the free-to-air commercial networks, more powerful even than News Corp, because they controlled the 6pm news bulletins that shaped the images voters saw during election campaigns.

Even the Murdochs took second place in 1990s and 2000s when Foxtel was hemmed in by anti-competitive regulation to prevent it from posing a threat to the free-to-airs.