Victoria's state of emergency has been extended, DFAT warns of a rise in authoritarianism, and Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks are likely to be cancelled.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam (Image: AAP/James Ross)

State of emergency extended

The Victorian government’s state of emergency powers will be extended six months, after a gruelling debate in the state’s upper house overnight.

Greens MP Samantha Ratnam, returning from maternity leave, cast one of the deciding votes about 2am Wednesday to give the government a 20 to 19 majority.

The extension is shorter than the 12 months Premier Daniel Andrews initially sought, but it comes as the case numbers continue to fall in Victoria.