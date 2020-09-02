State of emergency extended
The Victorian government’s state of emergency powers will be extended six months, after a gruelling debate in the state’s upper house overnight.
Greens MP Samantha Ratnam, returning from maternity leave, cast one of the deciding votes about 2am Wednesday to give the government a 20 to 19 majority.
The extension is shorter than the 12 months Premier Daniel Andrews initially sought, but it comes as the case numbers continue to fall in Victoria.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.