The Masked Singer said goodbye to a fan favourite while Seven continued to serve up an empty plate.

(Image: Network 10)

Seven now have the dish to serve on the next ep of Plate Of Origin -- turkey -- after the show's audience slumped to 594,000 national viewers last night. That was down 371,000 viewers from Sunday night’s debut.

Safe to say this one will never crack the million viewer level. There is no other way to describe that as anything but a flopperoo in the same style as My Kitchen Rules and House Rules earlier in the year.

So what will Seven do? There are a few million dollars tied up in this disaster -- none of which will be recovered from advertisers who can read the ratings as well as anyone else. Some in TV and the media reckon Seven has had a coup in snaffling The Voice from Nine. The performance of Plate Of Origin featuring two former MasterChef judges tells us otherwise. This one will not be back in 2021!