QBE has joined a long list of companies using 'independent' external investigators to assure investors and the public they take matters like harassment seriously.

QBE CEO Patrick Regan (Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

When it comes to company announcements, it doesn’t get more ambiguous than this.

On Tuesday insurance giant QBE said its chief executive officer was stepping down after an external investigation revealed he had breached the company’s code of conduct.

No details were given as to what the breach was, just that it involved “written communications”.