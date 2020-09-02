Scott Morrison, backed by the media, fulminates about the economic cost of state border closures. But his own border closure is costing hundreds of thousands of jobs.

(Image: AAP/Bianca De Marchi)

While the Morrison government rails at the states to end border closures and pressures Daniel Andrews to reopen Victoria, its own international border closure is costing hundreds of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars in lost export revenue.

The economic damage inflicted by Morrison's international border closure is invariably absent from the extensive media commentary on and reporting of yet more efforts by the federal government to "ramp up" pressure and "turn up the heat" on state governments over border closures, but is far greater than limits on who can enter Western Australia or Queensland.

The biggest victim is the tourism industry, which employs around 700,000 people. With partial reopening of the economy and Australians prohibited from leaving the country, greater domestic tourism by Australians blocked from holidaying overseas will partly offset the loss of 9 million international visitors.