Crikey has recently published thought-provoking pieces by Adam Schwab on the cost of a lockdown. It is important to assess all benefits and costs of policy decisions: lives saved by the restrictions must be weighed against their human and economic costs.
But more discussion is needed than simply comparing deaths due to lockdown v deaths due to COVID-19.
No matter what is mandated, people will adjust their behaviours. Sweden's economic output shrank by 8.6% in the June quarter, despite its oft-cited light-touch approach. The OECD predicts its economy will contract by 8% in 2020.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.