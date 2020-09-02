All strategies to fight COVID-19 come with their own costs and problems — so far there's no silver bullet.

An outdoor bar in Sweden mid-pandemic (Image: TT/Anders Wiklund)

Crikey has recently published thought-provoking pieces by Adam Schwab on the cost of a lockdown. It is important to assess all benefits and costs of policy decisions: lives saved by the restrictions must be weighed against their human and economic costs.

But more discussion is needed than simply comparing deaths due to lockdown v deaths due to COVID-19.

No matter what is mandated, people will adjust their behaviours. Sweden's economic output shrank by 8.6% in the June quarter, despite its oft-cited light-touch approach. The OECD predicts its economy will contract by 8% in 2020.