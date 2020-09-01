The Victorian government will outline how it will go about easing restrictions, while the mask debate continues in Sydney. And more of the latest virus news.

(Image: AAP/Steven Saphore)

A new way of working

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews will outline a plan for easing coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, saying he needs another week of data before making any decisions.

This morning Victoria recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day -- the lowest number since July 3 -- and five deaths.

As restrictions ease, there is likely to still be physical distancing requirements, with Victorians asked to work from home where possible and wear face coverings.