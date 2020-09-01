Plate of Origin is shaping up as a dud for Seven as The Masked Singer brings home another victory.

Plate of Origin (Image: Seven)

Kitten lives on, Lucy Durack is exposed and The Masked Singer rules, sinking Plate of Origin (which is Seven West Media CEO James Warburton’s first major new program dud at Seven).

In fact Plate of Origin isn’t so much new but a reworked My Kitchen Rules, which saw falling ratings this year. Plate of Origin is now following suit. Last night’s national figure of 734,000 was 231,000 (or close to 25%) less than the debut 965,000 on Sunday night. For hosts Matt, Gary and Manu, a big thumbs down from viewers. Ten and MasterChef Australia will have a the last laugh, twice.

The Masked Singer reveal (Lucy Durack) averaged 1.29 million (up nearly 28% from the previous Monday) with the lead-up averaging 1 million (which was still more than Plate of Origin), the whole episode averaged 1.14 million, which was also considerably more than the 1.01 million for the now usually weak-rating Monday episode of The Block, which dropped 261,000 from Sunday night’s reveal.