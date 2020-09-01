Facebook turns on the Australian media, while a former presidential candidate is tweeting from beyond the grave!

Facebook's vice president of global news partnerships Campbell Brown

Facebook snubs Australia This morning Facebook promised/threatened to stop Australian users from sharing news articles on the platform if the government passes a code of conduct forcing tech giants to pay news publishers. And, perhaps fittingly, Australia media outlets were the last to get the story.

Instead, The New York Times got the drop, while NBC got a sit-down interview with Campbell Brown, Facebook's vice president of global news partnerships. Brown also spoke to Bloomberg.

Australia, on the other hand, got the news through a blog post. No local journalists seem to have been briefed, and Facebook has reportedly said it will not be doing any interviews with Australian outlets.